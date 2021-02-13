Firefighters tackle large wildfire near Cogra Moss reservoir
A large wildfire has broken out near a reservoir in Cumbria.
Smoke from the blaze near Cogra Moss, Lamplugh, can be seen for miles and the emergency services are asking the public to shut their doors and windows.
A spokesman for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines were at the scene and urged people to stay away from the area.
Cumbria Police also urged motorists to avoid the area and leave the roads clear for firefighters to gain access.
