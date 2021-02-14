BBC News

Firefighters still tackling large wildfire near Cogra Moss reservoir

Published
image copyrightGlen Wilks
image captionFirefighters said the wildfire was still generating a lot of smoke

A large wildfire which broke out near a reservoir in Cumbria on Saturday is still burning, firefighters have said.

The blaze, which began near Cogra Moss, Lamplugh, is generating a lot of smoke that can be seen for miles.

A spokesman for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said crews from five engines spent the night at the scene tackling the fire.

Cumbria Police also urged motorists to avoid the area and for nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire continues to burn and crews are still on hand working hard to contain it.

"Local residents are still advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke still being generated."

image copyrightKeswick Fire Station
image captionPeople are being urged to keep their doors and windows shut because of smoke from the wildfire
image copyrightKeswick Fire Station
image captionThe smoke from the blaze can be seen for miles

