Two men not guilty of raping schoolgirls in Carlisle
- Published
Two men have been found not guilty of raping two schoolgirls at a house in Carlisle.
James Nelson and Arran Toal each denied one charge which alleged the rape of two different girls in January 2018.
Mr Nelson, 35, of Crossgates Road, Hallbankgate and Mr Toal, 37, of Hillary Grove, Harraby, were cleared of the charges at Carlisle Crown Court.
Verdicts have not been reached on two alternative counts of sexual activity with a child, which the men deny.
The court has heard evidence from both girls, who were 13 and 14 at the time, and both men who insist that no sexual activity occurred.
The jury was sent home for the night by Judge Simon Medland QC and is due to resume deliberations on Wednesday.
