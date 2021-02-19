Whitehaven 'kneecap' threat knifeman jailed for second time
A knife-wielding man who had threatened to "kneecap" the occupants of a guest house in Cumbria has been jailed.
Ryan Bennett was spotted on CCTV armed with a large kitchen knife when he went back to the property in Whitehaven in March last year.
He was previously jailed for threats to attack people there in 2018.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Bennett pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a bladed article and was jailed for 30 months.
The court heard the 35-year-old was jailed after his first visit in October 2018, having told police he intended to attack the occupants by "kneecapping" them or "putting a knife through their necks" because he falsely believed crimes were being committed there.
After being released from custody on licence, he went back to the property on Woodhouse Road last year and CCTV upgraded after the earlier incident showed him in a conservatory area.
One of the owners said he feared for the safety of his partner and a guest.
Police were called and Bennett, of Brakeside Gardens, Whitehaven, was arrested.
Defence lawyer Sean Harkin told the court Bennett was hearing "voices in his head" and the committed the offence "as a result of his significant mental health problems".
