Ambleside chef turned coronavirus lockdown drug dealer jailed
A chef who became a drug dealer when he lost work during the coronavirus pandemic has been jailed.
Liam David Ellison, 29, turned to dealing cocaine and cannabis to make money during lockdowns, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Cumbria Police raided his Ambleside home on 29 January where they found drugs, weapons and a pill press.
Ellison, of Lake Road, was jailed for 37 months after admitting possessing the drugs with intent to supply.
The court heard police raided Ellison's home after another man was arrested on suspicion of a drugs crime, and substance supply messages sent by Ellison were found on his phone.
At the house, officers found a machete, police-style baton, knuckleduster and a BB gun with metal pellets which had the appearance of a handgun.
Ellison pointed police to a metal tin containing 11 wraps of cannabis and officers then discovered a shoe box which contained dozens of cocaine wraps potentially worth £2,400, two phones, a pill press, small weighing scales and bagging material.
Anthony Parkinson, defending, said the chef had seen a significant reduction in his household income as his work reduced and his partner was placed on furlough.
"He had no support in the form of grants or loans or anything of that nature," said Mr Parkinson.
"He made the decision to supply drugs over a relatively short period of time in order to clear the debts and have some form of income."
Recorder Abigail Hudson told Ellison: "To destroy the lives of others by supplying drugs, that demonstrates profound self-interest."
