Carlisle van crash: Tribute to father 'who made friends in a heartbeat'
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and generous" former Royal Navy recruit killed in a van crash.
Terry Abson was walking in West Tower Street, Carlisle, on Monday when the crashed happened. He died at the scene.
A 56-year-old woman who was also on foot was seriously injured but is now in a stable condition, police said.
The family of Mr Abson, 62, of Lingside Crescent, Carlisle, said his "mischievous nature" meant he "made friends in a heartbeat".
A statement said: "Terry was a caring partner to Gina and a great dad to Harley.
"He was kind, generous and jolly, exceedingly friendly to all, with a lovely big smile that could light up any room.
"He was generous with his time and resources, always willing to help family and friends with odd jobs.
"He was sometimes mischievous in nature, teasing and joking, and he made friends in a heartbeat.
"Terry was always willing to listen and offer up whatever advice he could, be it from personal experience from his many years in the Navy and other employment, to just plain common sense."
His family said Mr Abson had been very active, played squash and loved "adventure walks" with his beloved dog.