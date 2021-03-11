Carlisle van crash couple 'devoted' to family
A "devoted" couple have both died after being hit by a van.
Terry Abson, 62, was declared dead at the scene of the crash in Carlisle on 1 March. His partner Georgina Lands, 56, died at Royal Preston Hospital on Monday.
The couple's family said they "take comfort that they are now together again as they were in life".
Cumbria Police are investigating the crash which happened at about 13:00 GMT in West Tower Street.
In statements issued through the police, Mr Abson and Ms Lands were described by their family as "caring parents" to their "adored son" Harley and "devoted" to each other.
They were both volunteers at the Uma Kadampa Centre in Carlisle and were described as being "generous and selfless".
"Gina was loving, wilful, and creative," the family said.
They said she was "keen marathon runner" before she suffered an injury, and an "animal lover" who previously trained cats for shows.
"Terry was kind and jolly, exceedingly friendly to all, with a lovely big smile that could light up any room," the family added.
They said: "The family take comfort in the fact that they are now together again, as they were in life."
A police spokeswoman said the van driver is assisting with inquiries and anyone with information is urged to contact police.
