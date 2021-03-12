Extradited man admits false Cumbria Police text charge
- Published
A man has admitted sending a false text message to police - six-and-a-half years after he was due to appear in court to answer the charge.
Dutch national Branco Van-Wissen, 31, failed to show at Carlisle Crown Court in September 2014, charged with doing an act intending to pervert the course of public justice.
A warrant was issued and he was eventually traced to Holland.
Following extradition proceedings he returned to the UK on Thursday.
'Many years'
He has now pleaded guilty to the offence on 21 June 2014 which resulted in the arrest of two men.
Van-Wissen, whose address was given as Schoolstraat, in the village of Herveld, was said to have been in Holland for most, if not all, of the intervening time.
Judge Nicholas Barker said: "You have been well aware this matter has existed for many years."
He remanded him in custody and told him he would be sentenced next week.