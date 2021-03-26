Dizzee Rascal and Stereophonics to play Kendal Calling
The Kendal Calling music festival will take place this year, after Covid-19 saw it cancelled in 2020.
Dizzee Rascal and Stereophonics will be performing at the Lowther Deer Park site on the last weekend of July.
Last year it raised thousands of pounds for charity, with a weekend of radio featuring live sessions and classic sets from previous years.
Meanwhile, a bonfire night fireworks display is returning to Darlington after an 11-year break.
The events are one of a number on course to happen this summer as organisers are more optimistic than earlier in the year when Glastonbury, the UK's biggest music festival, was cancelled.
Back in January organisers Michael and Emily Eavis sais it was "with great regret" that the event would not be taking place and tickets would roll over to 2022.
Now with the vaccination programme under way and mass testing available, tickets for many summer events are going on sale.
Kendal Calling Festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: "Not being able to celebrate together in the fields last year has only heightened anticipation for our return this July with a line-up that truly captures what Kendal Calling is all about."
Other performers include The Streets, Supergrass, The Kooks, Frank Turner, The Slow Readers Club and Scouting For Girls.
About 25,000 people are expected to attend the four-day music and arts festival.
Meanwhile Darlington Borough Council has announced the fireworks display in South Park will return on Bonfire Night.
The event on Saturday 5 November, which will be see live music and food stalls, is back in the town for the first time in 11 years.
The authority's deputy leader Jonathan Dulston said the event would unify the community.
