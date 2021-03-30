Cumbria PCC 2021: The candidates standing for election
People living in Cumbria will vote on 6 May to elect a police and crime commissioner (PCC) as well as voting in local authority elections.
The elections were due to take place in May 2020 but were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Cumbria PCC was elected in November 2012.
PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for PCC this year (listed alphabetically):
Loraine Birchall, Liberal Democrat
Loraine Birchall, pictured with Tim Farron, is a web developer and management consultant.
Barbara Cannon, Labour
Works in economic development and previously in the council's careers service and voluntary sector.
Peter McCall, Conservative
The current Cumbria police and crime commissioner.
