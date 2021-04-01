Lake District mountain rescue teams fear rise in call-outs
Mountain rescue volunteers said they were concerned about the number of people who might come to the fells unprepared over the Easter holidays.
They said they are ready for an increase in call-outs after Covid restrictions eased slightly this week.
The stay-at-home rule ended and people can meet outdoors in groups of up to six or two households.
Volunteers urged walkers to be sensible, be properly equipped and check the weather conditions.
The chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, Richard Warren, said: "Just before (the lockdown) restrictions were eased I was up on Scafell Pike and there were two very large groups of 14 and 12 people who had travelled two hours to come to Cumbria and that's quite worrying.
"Since then it's been relatively quiet but it's starting to build up now with accidents."
He said mountain rescue teams, the national park and tourism bodies were ready but last year many call-outs could have been been avoided if people had been better prepared.
Visitors are being reminded to have the right gear, know the weather forecast and not rely on mobile devices, but instead have a map and compass.
He said mountain rescue volunteers still had to take steps to protect themselves.
"We have to wear full PPE, goggles, mask, helmet, waterproofs and gloves. Carrying a stretcher down a long valley in temperatures such as yesterday it really is challenging and then we have to decontaminate the equipment and vehicles afterwards, so there's a lot to do," he said.
This weekend is also the last for the Fell Top Assessors, who have been walking up Helvellyn every day since December providing weather reports and checking conditions.
The Fell Top reports will continue until Easter Monday and can be found on the Lake District weatherline
