Lakeland Wildlife Oasis: Zoo thanks 'strong local support' for reopening
- Published
A zoo and conservation charity which relied on volunteers and public donations to survive lockdown says it is "wonderful" to have visitors back.
Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, near Milnthorpe, Cumbria, was forced to launch a crowdfunding appeal last year to meet its £10,000-a-month overheads.
Manager Jack Williams praised the "strong local membership" for keeping the zoo going.
Bookings for the attraction are almost sold out, he added.
"A lot of keepers used to joke, that it would great if there were only the animals here and they didn't have to contend with people arriving," Mr Williams said.
"But then a few months into lockdown it was 'no, we take that back'!"
The animals has also noticed the difference, according to the keepers.
"The lemurs are definitely enjoying having people back, and the meerkats are very responsive to them too," said Mr Williams.
The zoo weathered lockdown through donations of fruit and vegetables and local volunteers acting as rangers around the site which supplemented a government grant, and its own online appeal.
Mr Williams said: "We've got a strong membership base in the local area.
"A lot of annual pass holders have already renewed even though the passes have been extended. It's been really, really lovely.
"It's not really a zoo without the visitors."
Public support was also a factor in helping keep Northumberland Country Zoo afloat during the pandemic, when it suffered what it described as the worst year in its history.
The attraction, near Morpeth, is also happy to have reopened to visitors.
Curator Maxine Bardley said: "It's very heart-warming to see people back ... everyone seems so happy, the staff and animals are happy to have them back."
Both zoos are now looking ahead to a good summer, with the arrival of some new attractions.
Northumberland Zoo welcomed two snow leopards in December, and plans to introduce more endangered species this year.
There have also been new arrivals at Lakeland Wildlife Oasis.
Mr Williams said: There are some gundi, African rodents, only a few zoos in the UK have them.
"And the big thing is a Scottish wildcat due to arrive soon, which we are very excited about."
However, hopes that the lockdown might result in a baby hairy armadillo have not yet been fulfilled, despite the best efforts of the keepers.
