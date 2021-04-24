Lake District fire: Helicopter used to fight Whinlatter Forest blaze
A helicopter has joined nine engines in the fight against a grass fire which broke out near a Lake District forest.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said the blaze on a embankment at Thornthwaite near Whinlatter Forest began on Friday.
Crews remain on scene fighting the fire, supported by the helicopter.
A CFRS spokesman said the cause of the 5,300 sq ft (500 sq m) wildfire, which was burning in open scrubland, was not known.
CFRS incident commander Stuart Hook said due to the recent dry conditions, people were being urged not to set campfires or use barbecues in the area.
He said a fire in such conditions "gets away from you really quickly" and the service "just want people to be really vigilant".
In a statement on Facebook, Forestry England thanked all the emergency services and reminded people that "our fire risk in the forest remains high" due to the recent dry conditions.
The Met Office said that April is on track to be one of the driest on record.
