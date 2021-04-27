Carlisle Stagecoach bus drivers win EuroMillions £1m
- Published
A group of bus drivers and their company's secretary have won £1m on the EuroMillions lottery.
The group of 10 based at the Stagecoach depot in Carlisle will each get £100,000 after winning the lottery's UK Millionaire Maker.
The winners, who called their group Plan B and are aged from 30 to 65, said they all intended to keep on working.
Syndicate leader Kevin Davidson, 50, said it was a "life-changing sum of money and we all have different plans".
Mr Davidson, who plans to treat his three children and four grandchildren, said: "Some of the syndicate initially thought they may retire - but then decided against it.
"We all love our jobs - some of us were even back in work the day we found out we had won.
"None of us would dream of cancelling our shifts."
The other winners were drivers Kenneth Devlin, Sherry Haughin, David Taylor, Darren Robson, Philip Dunn, Les Kirkaldy, Scott Janczuk, John Nunn and company secretary Susan Kilgour.
Mr Davidson, who has been a bus driver for 16 years, said: "This money will significantly change my life and just enable me to live more comfortably. It takes any financial worries away."
He said he only found out they had won after he missed three calls from one of the other drivers, Mr Taylor.
Mr Davidson said: "I called David back and he just said 'Kevin I need you to check our ticket I think we may have won and won big'.
"He sent me a photograph of the ticket to my phone and I was actually quite calm at this point and checked the ticket carefully.
"When I realised we had won I couldn't quite believe it. Everyone was just totally shocked that something as amazing as this had happened to us."
The group's winning code on the UK Millionaire Maker was HVWX68256. Check your numbers here.
