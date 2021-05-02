Cumbrian vet starts second attempt at Wainwright world record
A Lake District vet believed to be the first woman to run all 214 Wainwright peaks in one go has started a second attempt to break the current record.
Sabrina Verjee, from Ambleside, completed the 325-mile (525km) route across the fells in six days, 17 hours and 51 minutes in 2020.
The 39-year-old took longer than the record of six days and six hours because of a knee injury.
Ms Verjee said she was aiming complete the challenge in under six days.
"Despite the injury, last year's journey around the Wainwrights was a wonderful experience and I've been planning to repeat it ever since," she said.
"Running is an amazing sport for mental health - for me it's not actually about setting a record at all, but about the enjoyment, the camaraderie and the support team."
The peaks, involving 36,000m (118,000ft) of ascent, are featured in Alfred Wainwright's seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells.
The record for quickest completion of all 214 was set in 2019 by Paul Tierney.
He joined Ms Verjee on part of her 2020 challenge along with previous record holder Steve Birkinshaw, who ran it in six days and 13 hours in 2014.
Lockdown rules meant changes to Ms Verjee's schedule in 2020 and planning for the 2021 attempt also had to consider current Covid restrictions.
She is asking members of the public to not join her at any time on the fells or at the finish.
Her progress can be followed live here.
"Our fingers are crossed that the weather will be kind and that my body behaves," she said.
