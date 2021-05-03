Driverless pod on show in Lake District
- Published
A self-driving electric vehicle has gone on show at a Lake District visitor centre.
The national park authority is looking at ways to encourage people to travel more sustainably around the area.
Almost 90% of visitors travel by car, creating about a third of its total carbon emissions, the authority said.
The pod can be seen at Brockhole Visitor Centre, near Windermere, until the end of the month, and people are invited to give their views on it.
Such vehicles use technology, including sensors to detect road conditions and obstacles in the road, and do not require a driver or steering wheel.
The Lake District National Park Authority described the pod as an interesting concept, and said that while it was not necessarily something that would be in use soon, it was vital to explore a range of solutions to sustainable travel.
Due to restrictions surrounding Covid, visitors will not be able to ride in it, but will be able to see it moving around the grounds every Wednesday to Saturday, and will also be able to talk to the marshals about it.
The project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund as part of the Low Carbon Lake District programme.
