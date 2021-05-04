Cumbrian vet ends second attempt at Wainwright world record
A vet has abandoned her second attempt to complete all 214 Wainwright peaks in a record time because of "brutal weather".
Sabrina Verjee, from Ambleside in the Lake District, covered the 325-mile (525km) route across the fells in six days, 17 hours and 51 minutes in 2020.
She started her latest attempt on Friday but has called it off after cold temperatures "aggravated" her asthma.
The 39-year-old said: "This story isn't over."
A statement issued on her behalf said she made "excellent progress" on the first three days but on the fourth "brutal weather conditions" caused an asthma flare-up.
She said: "This is not the conclusion I had anticipated and I am hugely disappointed.
"This story isn't over. I love running and I love exploring the Wainwrights.
"We have unfinished business."
Ms Verjee also thanked all those who have supported her in her efforts.
The peaks, involving 36,000m (118,000ft) of ascent, are featured in Alfred Wainwright's seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells.
The record for quickest completion of all 214 was set in 2019 by Paul Tierney.
He joined Ms Verjee on part of her 2020 challenge along with previous record holder Steve Birkinshaw, who ran it in six days and 13 hours in 2014.
