Elections 2021: Conservative Peter McCall re-elected Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner
- Published
Conservative Peter McCall has been re-elected as Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for a second term.
He received 56,753 first preference votes, in the only election to be held in the county.
Labour's Barbara Cannon polled 27,687 votes and the Liberal Democrat candidate Lorraine Birchall had 21,506.
The responsibilities of the PCC include setting Cumbria Constabulary's priorities, overseeing its budget and hiring its chief constable.
Turnout for the election, which was held on Thursday, was 27.6%.
The first Cumbria PCC was elected in November 2012, which was also held by the Conservatives. Mr McCall took up the role in May 2016.
The elections had been due to take place in May 2020 but were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
