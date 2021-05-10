Carlisle car wash 'slave' had feet 'eaten away' by water
A car wash worker was unable to stand because water had "eaten away at his feet" when he worked nine days in a row without proper equipment, a jury heard.
The 39-year-old Romanian national said was given just £20 in his first pay packet at Shiny on Warwick Road, Carlisle, during early 2017.
He was also left "very tired" and hungry, Carlisle Crown Court was told.
Three men, Sitar Ali and brothers Defrim and Jetmir Paci, all deny modern-day slavery charges.
Giving evidence, the man said he worked from up to 11 hours every day.
When asked about breaks, he said he was unable to speak English and had "gestured" at car wash manager Mr Ali "to let him understand I am hungry".
He understood that when cars were washed and work was finished, he could "go on the alleged break".
The man expected to be paid £30 a day - which was due to increase over time - but he received only £20 after rent, transport costs and a deposit were deducted, the court heard.
For car wash tasks which comprised drying vehicles and some shampooing, he used a glove-type sponge, wore his own clothing and was not provided with any protective garments by management.
Speaking about his footwear, the man said: "I wasn't able to stand on my feet any more. Because of the water.
"The water had eaten away at my feet, so to speak, because I had been working continuously for nine days."
Defrim Paci, 42, of Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield; and 37-year-old Jetmir Paci, of Minimum Terrace, Chesterfield, each deny two charges of conspiracy to require others to perform forced or compulsory labour and conspiracy to facilitate travel with a view to exploitation.
Mr Ali, 33, of Adelaide Street, Carlisle, denies those charges and also pleads not guilty to possessing criminal cash.
The trial continues.
