Seven arrests in missing pets blackmail probe
- Published
Seven people have been arrested in Cumbria as part of an investigation into blackmail over missing pets.
It follows reports that people with missing animals had been targeted via social media for money.
Cumbria Police said it had identified 21 victims across 15 force areas.
The four men and three women, all from Barrow-in-Furness and aged between 19 and 37, are being held on suspicion of conspiring to commit blackmail and money laundering.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.