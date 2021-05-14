Lee McKnight murder: Jury told of 'bloodied' house
- Published
A house where a man was "beaten to the point of death" would have been covered in blood, a jury has been told.
Six people are accused of the murder of Lee McKnight, 26, whose body was discovered in the River Caldew in Carlisle in July.
Carlisle Crown Court heard no-one in the house at the time he was attacked could fail to know it was happening.
Four men, including a father and son, along with a mother and daughter, and all from Carlisle, deny murder.
They are:
- Jamie Davison, 26, of Beverley Rise
- Arron Graham, 26, of Blackwell Road
- Jamie Lee Roberts, 18, of Grey Street
- Coral Edgar, 26, of Charles Street
- Carol Edgar, 47, of Charles Street
- Paul Roberts, 51, of Grey Street
The trial was previously told that Mr McKnight was savagely beaten over a drug debt after being "lured" to a house in Carlisle.
Video footage of the interior of the two-up two-down terraced house in Charles Street was shown to the jury.
Tim Cray QC said: "What we are saying is that when Lee McKnight walks in there, he was attacked straight away on the other side of that front door in the front room.
"The beating goes on there. At some stage, he was taken into the kitchen and the beating continues.
"Whatever anybody says about not knowing what's going on in that house, if you are in that house there is nowhere else to go.
"You know exactly what is going on the minute you walk through the front door.
"You can't miss a beaten, bloodied man on the ground floor of that house, or the blood."
Drone footage was shown to jurors of the route said to have been taken by a Nissan Navara carrying the badly hurt Mr McKnight to the river where he was dumped.
The vehicle was later found abandoned and "quite well hidden" in woodland at Wreay, several miles from the city, and CCTV had captured "figures running away" from that area, the court heard.
The trial continues.