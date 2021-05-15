BBC News

Smardale Gill Viaduct: Cumbria rescuer lowered from to free raven

image copyrightKirkby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team
image captionRescuers used "careful manoeuvring and rope-work" was needed

A mountain rescuer abseiled down the side of a 90ft (27m) viaduct to save a trapped raven.

The fledgling bird became entangled in nesting under the arches of Smardale Gill Viaduct near Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria.

A volunteer from Kirkby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team was lowered to free the raven after Cumbria Wildlife Trust called for help on Friday.

The freed bird was said to have appeared uninjured but "a little weak."

The viaduct, which was built in 1861, has crosses the Scandal Beck valley,

image copyrightKirkby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team
image captionA rescuer was lowered down the viaduct to free the bird
image copyrightKirkby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team
image captionThe fledgling had become entangled in its nest

"The location was quite difficult to reach as it was under the main viaduct bed, so some careful manoeuvring and rope-work was required to gain safe access," a spokesman said.

"Hopefully it will now be able to leave the nest and enjoy the beautiful Smardale Nature Reserve."

