Lake District mystery as elaborate stone artworks appear
- Published
Mystery artworks which have appeared in parts of the Lake District have left admirers pondering who made them.
One circular creation, which shows off views of Borrowdale Valley, is thought to be crafted from slate local to the area.
Photographer Carl Halliday took a picture of the piece, which has gained a lot of attention online.
The local village hall has dubbed it the work of "the Borrowdale Banksy" because nobody knows who was behind it.
The BBC is not saying exactly where the artworks are as some parts of the terrain can be dangerous to novice walkers.
The Lake District National Park Authority, which manages the area, has been approached for comment.
Windermere-based sculptor Shawn Williamson, who was not responsible for the structures, described them as taking on "the lifeblood or essence of the Lakes".
Do we have our very own #Banksy in Borrowdale— Borrowdale Institute (@BorrowdaleInst1) May 14, 2021
These works of art are turning up on fells and Crags all around here, not sure how many there are, a very talented patient individual has been very busy in lockdown 😯
Whoever you/they are please carry on, we want more 😉 pic.twitter.com/oTxkLqbzJw
He told BBC Radio Cumbria: "It's constructed from big pieces of slate in an arch that frames the landscape, and there were various artists in the past who have created similar works - each one is unique in its own way.
"This one really speaks of the Lake District and of all the traditional crafts, and woven into the natural landscape, so it's incredibly mysterious."
Several works, including arches, have been spotted by seasoned climbers and walkers in the hills.
"It's really harnessing old school ways of getting the word around of someone who wants to show us what they can do," Mr Willamson added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.