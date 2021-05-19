Doctor sentenced over fatal Warwick-on-Eden crash
- Published
A doctor who drove away after fatally injuring a pedestrian in a crash has been given a suspended sentence.
Robert Wilson, 75, was hit by Dr Samin Khan's Mercedes on the A69 at Warwick-on-Eden, Cumbria, in April 2019.
Khan, also aged 75, got out of his car to check on Mr Wilson before leaving the scene, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He admitted causing death by careless driving and failing to stop and was given an eight-month jail term suspended for two years.
He struck Mr Wilson as the former Navy serviceman was crossing the road with his wife at about 19:30 BST on the way to a country and western event at a nearby church hall.
Khan braked and swerved in an effort to avoid him, but the court was told the impact was "deafening".
'Best friend'
Prosecutor Paul Brookwell said Khan got out of his car and saw Mr Wilson was unconscious but then left without providing medical assistance or leaving his contact details with witnesses.
Mr Wilson died in hospital. In an impact statement, his wife Agnes described him as her "best friend" of more than 50 years.
"Central to her victim personal statement is the fact that Dr Khan got back into his car and ran from the horror that he had caused," Mr Brookwell said.
Mr Wilson's sister, Sandra Slack, who was also heading to the hall, said the incident was "horrendous".
"How anyone, least of all a doctor, could do this beggars belief," she added.
Jail would 'achieve nothing'
The court was told the crossing point should have been visible to Khan for more than six seconds and that he could not explain why he did not spot Mr Wilson.
Tom Gent, mitigating, told the court the doctor, of Scaleby Hill, near Carlisle, had been overwhelmed by fear and panic before returning an hour later with his wife.
Recorder Mark Rhind QC said there was "no suggestion" Khan could have saved Mr Wilson's life, although he added: "The least that any right-thinking person would expect of a doctor is that he should have stayed and tried to help."
He gave him a suspended sentence after ruling jailing him would "achieve nothing".
Khan was also banned from driving for five years and made subject to a six-month curfew.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.