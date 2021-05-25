Kendal man jailed for downloading child sex abuse images
A man who downloaded and shared images of child sexual abuse has been jailed.
John Holme had more than 2,000 still and moving pictures stored on four devices, almost half of which were in the most serious type.
The 48-year-old also shared 11 category A videos - including one of a newborn baby - on an encrypted chat app, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Holme, of Longpool, Kendal, admitted making and distributing indecent images and was sentenced to three years.
He must also sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
Recorder Mark Rhind QC said: "This, I have to say, is one of the worst cases of its type that I have had the misfortune to deal with."
