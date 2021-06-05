Artist sets up art exhibition to kick-start careers of emerging talent
An artist with a life-limiting condition is hoping to launch the careers of new artists during a free, summer-long exhibition in Cumbria.
During the Covid pandemic, artist Emma Hunt, 46, has been holding free, online classes for learners around the world.
Now she has teamed up with The Rum Story museum in Whitehaven to host an event showcasing budding artists.
The exhibition will be in the venue's courtyard beginning on 24 June.
Ms Hunt said: "We are giving artists and photographers the chance to showcase their work at this stunning venue.
"We plan to showcase emerging artists as well as established ones. It's a great opportunity to be seen in a beautiful setting."
Ms Hunt has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a degenerative condition which affects her heart, lungs and joints.
She gave up her job as a radiochemical analyst at Sellafield and became dependent on painkillers, until November 2019 when she weaned herself off them and taught herself to paint.
Since then she has had successful exhibitions and has raised thousands of pounds for charity auctioning her paintings.
As her condition deteriorates, she at some point will be unable to paint and wants to encourage others to take up art while they can.
Sarah Reid, an established landscape abstract artist, and Bristol-based Jen Gash, winner of Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year in 2018, are also taking part in the project.
Ms Gash said: "The best paintings come from a place that is rich in history, strong in identity and has a diverse community.
"Whitehaven has all this in abundance, so it is not surprising that the art community has flourished and is inspiring the wider community at this time.
"Art is for everyone and these days is not just for people with spare time, money for expensive materials and formal training."
Applicants are asked to submit their work, links and a brief biography to artistcallouts@gmail.com with the title Rum Story Exhibition.
