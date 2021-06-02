Lake District tourist traffic obstructs scene of boat accident
- Published
Cars left abandoned and poorly parked at a Lake District beauty spot left emergency services struggling to reach the scene of a boat accident.
The boat carrying two people reportedly overturned in Wastwater Lake at about 15:00 BST.
Police attending the scene said congestion from day-trippers was creating a "dangerous environment".
Whitehaven Coastguard also reported "heavy tourist traffic" as it worked with North West Ambulance Service.
The occupants of the boat managed to reach the shore of the lake unharmed, police said.
It is the latest in a serious of traffic-related issues as tourists flock to area during the recent warm spell.
People holidaying within the UK during the coronavirus pandemic are also thought to be contributing to the surge.
On Monday a bus route was temporarily suspended at Catbells, near Derwentwater, due to "inconsiderate parking and heavy congestion".
And an emergency vehicle was recently unable to pass through Wasdale to attend a crash.
Ch Supt Sarah Jackson, of Cumbria Police, said: "When people need help obviously we need a clear path.
"That's why we are saying to people, park safely. While it may not seem important it's absolutely vital."
The Lake District National Park Authority, which manages the national park, has encouraged travellers to use public transport and check online to see if car parks are full.
Chief executive Richard Leafe said: "It's great that lots of people want to visit the national park, but if everyone arrives at once in their cars it creates traffic chaos."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.