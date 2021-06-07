South Lakes Safari Zoo closes to visitors amid legal dispute
A zoo has closed to visitors amid a legal row between its landlord and the company running it.
Police said they were called to South Lakes Safari Zoo in Dalton-in-Furness earlier.
The attraction has been managed by Cumbria Zoo Company Ltd since 2017 but the site was recently sold to the Zoo Investment Company (ZIC).
ZIC said its main priority "for the immediate future" would be "the safety and welfare" of the animals.
"We have engaged experienced keepers to assist in this process but it is hoped that the keepers and other staff previously employed will wish to join us," a spokesperson said.
Cumbria Police said officers had attended the zoo following a call on Monday morning, but added the matter was a "civil dispute".
The Cumbria Zoo Company Ltd, which has been running the attraction since it took control from the zoo's founder, David Gill, was granted a six-year renewal of its licence by Barrow Borough Council in April.
It said it had taken legal action and there had been "no breaches of the lease" and "no animal welfare issues".
It apologised to visitors and supporters "for any upset caused" adding it was "beyond our control".
ZIC does not have a licence to operate the zoo. It said it would liaise with the local authority and called the closure "short lived".
Barrow Borough Council said it was aware there had been "a private dispute" at the site between the landlord and the tenant.
"However, the council's role as the licensing authority in this situation is to ensure standards of animal welfare and public safety are upheld," they added.
"Should standards fall below that required by law in either of these areas, the council would look to take the appropriate steps to have them rectified."
Cumbria Zoo Company Ltd took on the attraction, which was previously known as South Lakes Wild Animal Park, four years after the death of keeper Sarah McClay, who was mauled to death by a tiger in 2013.
