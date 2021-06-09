Siblings who fatally force-fed man as he slept on train jailed for manslaughter
Two siblings who force-fed kebab meat to an "intoxicated" man as he slept on a train, causing his death, have been jailed for manslaughter.
David Clark, 56, vomited and then collapsed as he tried to stand up as the train headed to Barrow, in Cumbria.
David Noble, 34, and Nicole Cavin, 24, both of Grange-over-Sands, were found guilty at Preston Crown Court.
They were sentenced to three years and three months, and three years respectively.
Mr Clark had boarded the train at Lancaster with a friend and was "intoxicated", British Transport Police (BTP) said.
Noble, of Main Street, and Cavin, from Market Street, both knew him and sat with him as they were returning from a day out on 2 March 2019.
After he collapsed, Cavin, who was a carer at the time, removed some meat from his mouth.
Paramedics were called and removed more food from Mr Clark's throat but he died in hospital the next day, police said.
Det Ch Insp Steve May described the case as "unusual and highly complex", adding: "The dignity and composure of Mr Clark's family has been exemplary throughout and I hope that they can take some comfort in the knowledge that justice has been done."
Investigating officer Det Sgt Gemma Jones said it had been "an incredibly tragic case".
In a short statement, Mr Clark's family described him as a "much-loved husband, father and brother".
