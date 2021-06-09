Dalton-in-Furness rapist jailed after forcing woman to drive
- Published
A rapist and kidnapper has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after stopping a woman from leaving a vehicle and attacking her.
Howard Rowley, 24, from Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, was aged 21 at time of assault, which happened between Barrow and Dalton in March 2018.
Preston Crown Court heard he also stuck the victim and pulled her hair.
A jury convicted him of kidnap, rape and sexual assault by penetration following a four-day trial.
Rowley will also be required to sign the sex offenders register.
The court heard the attack was carried out inside the vehicle.
Det Con Matt McFall, from Cumbria Police, said: "It is an understatement to say this was a terrifying and upsetting ordeal for the victim and I really want to make clear my appreciation for her coming forward and trusting the police to deal with her sensitively and professionally.
"In delivering guilty verdicts the jury has given the victim the validation and closure she rightly deserved and I hope she can look forward to the next chapter in her life."