Lake District fire chief issues considerate parking plea
People parking poorly in the Lake District could mean the "difference between life and death", a fire chief has warned.
Recent incidents have seen rescuers unable to get to a boating accident and bus services suspended.
Ahead of another weekend of visitors, Craig Drinkald of Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said: "Inconsiderate parking can cause unnecessary delays."
Campaigners have warned road congestion is at a "tipping point".
Mr Drinkald said: "While we understand that people want to get out and enjoy our county's beautiful scenery, it's important everyone does so responsibly.
"We are asking people to ensure they park in a safe and considerate way that allows access for fire appliances and other emergency vehicles.
"If you can't guarantee this then please find a safer alternative place to park or return at a different time."
He said fire engines are up to 9ft (3m) wide, which drivers should consider when parking.
"Inconsiderate parking can cause unnecessary delays and lost minutes really can mean the difference between life and death when we are responding to a serious incident," Mr Drinkald said.
Meanwhile, the Friends of the Lake District group said traffic "queued for miles" during the last bank holiday weekend with "badly parked vehicles strewn across the verges" at hotspots including Bowness, Elterwater, Wasdale and Derwentwater.
Cumbria County Council issued 476 penalty charges to vehicle owners between 28 and 31 May compared with 32 in the whole of May 2020, although coronavirus restrictions were in place at the time.
Kate Willshaw, policy officer at Friends of the Lake District, said: "We want as many people as possible to experience the sense of 'escape' that the Lake District has to offer but traffic chaos is off-putting for visitors and damaging for residents and businesses within the National Park."
A partnership including the Friends group, emergency services, Cumbria County Council and the National Park Authority is currently consulting on a plan for the future of the area which includes transport and travel.
The Friends group said the consultation should be "stronger" and include a feasibility study to consider measures including seasonal road closures and park-and-ride schemes.
A spokeswoman for the National Park Authority said: "We want the Lake District to be a place where everyone is able to access the national park sustainably, this is part of our planning for now and the future."
