Olly Murs and friends of Caroline Flack in Lake District peaks challenge
Singer Olly Murs and fellow friends of the late TV presenter Caroline Flack have taken part in a trek across the Lake District to raise funds in her memory.
The team were aiming to walk 24 peaks in 24 hours in aid of the Samaritans charity as part of the Climb For Caroline challenge, with more than £20,000 raised so far.
Murs posted pictures of the group, which also dedicated a peak to Flack, writing her name on a stone at the top.
The ex-Love Island star took her own life in February 2020 at age of 40.
Murs, who worked alongside Flack on The X Factor, wrote on social media about the "special weekend" and in a video he thanked everyone for their support "from the bottom of my heart, from all of us".
"My legs are sore, I've got blisters, my knees are so tired," he said.
"I'm exhausted but I'm doing this for Caz, we are doing this for the Samaritans."
He was joined on the walk on Saturday and Sunday by a group that included the star's former personal trainer Bradley Simmonds, stylists Lou Teasdale and Nana Acheampong and close friend Mollie Grosberg.
From the summit of one of the peaks, Murs posted an update on their progress, writing: "New peak at the Lake District!
"This one had no name, so we called it the 'Flack Peak' this was a Special weekend with Special people, doing something for a very Special person!
"Thanks for all the messages of support and the donations xx."
Simmonds, who was also a good friend of Flack, initiated the climb.
"I know how much exercise helped Caroline with her mental health so I wanted to create a challenge where her family and friends can come together and do something powerful in her memory," he said.
"Hopefully this challenge will raise awareness for others to seek support whilst also raising money for Samaritans".
Samaritans is a registered charity that aims to "provide emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide in the UK and Ireland".
The BBC Action Line has details of organisations offering information and support if you, or someone you know, has been affected by emotional distress.
