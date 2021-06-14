Lee McKnight trial: Murder accused says he gave victim first aid
A man accused of murder said he tried to save the victim by giving him chest compressions after finding a "faint" pulse.
Lee McKnight, 26, was beaten at a property in Carlisle's Charles Street and his body found in a river in July 2020, Carlisle Crown Court has heard.
Paul Roberts, 51, who is accused of murdering him along with five others, said he gave first aid to the victim.
All six people, from Carlisle, deny Mr McKnight's murder.
They are:
- Jamie Davison, 26, of Beverley Rise
- Arron Graham, 26, of Blackwell Road
- Jamie Lee Roberts, 18, of Grey Street
- Carol Edgar, 47, of Charles Street
- Coral Edgar, 26, of Charles Street
- Paul Roberts, 51, of Grey Street
Giving evidence, Mr Roberts, 51, who is accused with his son Jamie Lee Roberts, said he was at home on the night Mr McKnight was attacked and was woken by calls to his mobile from other co-accused, which he did not answer.
'Sobbing down phone'
Realising his son was not at their home in Grey Street, Mr Roberts said he called Jamie Davison's phone and his son answered.
Mr Roberts told the court: "He was sobbing down the phone.
"He was saying something really bad had happened, that he was at Carol's and would I come and get him."
He told the hearing he arrived at the Charles Street address a short time later.
"As soon as I walked in the front room, there was Jamie Davison and there was Jamie Lee in the front room, and Jamie Lee looked to be in a bit of a state," he told jurors.
"He had that red face, you know where someone has been crying - red eyes."
He then said he went into the kitchen where there was lots of blood and a "lad on the floor".
Fearing his son would be "implicated" he told the teenager to "get out" after he had changed his clothes and put them in a plastic bag, he said.
Mr Roberts said another defendant, Carol Edgar, asked him to check on Mr McKnight.
He said: "I cleared his airway. I remember telling them they needed to get this lad an ambulance."
But he said he was told by Mr Davison an ambulance was not going to be called.
'Weak' pulse
Mr Roberts said he then left but returned a short time later to look for his front door key.
He then said he checked on Mr McKnight and found a "weak" pulse in his thigh.
He told the hearing: "So then I attempted CPR. I didn't give him any rescue breaths. I just gave him some chest compressions."
He said Mr Davison told him Mr McKnight was going to be taken to hospital, so he left.
Mr Roberts also said he later burned his son's clothes under a bridge at Botcherby.
Mr McKnight's body was found partially wrapped in a curtain in the River Caldew on 24 July.
The trial continues.
