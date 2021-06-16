HGV driver who parked under M62 bridge praises police
A lorry driver who parked under a bridge to help police who were supporting a distressed teenager praised the officers' "heroism".
Tom Birkett, from Kendal, Cumbria, was driving on the M62 when he pulled over to offer assistance.
The 36-year-old said he played "a tiny part" in what happened and highlighted the efforts of police who led the teenager to safety.
"They are the people that need to be acknowledged as the heroes," he said.
The dad of three said he was on the motorway on 8 June when "something caught my eye".
He stopped his soft-topped lorry under the bridge, put his hazard lights on to warn other drivers, and went to tell officers what he did.
'Too modest'
"Throughout the whole thing I had the upmost faith that it wasn't needed," he added.
"I have had many people who have told me I am being too modest about it, again I disagree.
"I did the easy part - the reactionary part. The hard part is helping the person afterwards."
Michael Boaden, from the mental health charity Carlisle Eden Mind, said people were capable of "doing extraordinary things" when others were in distress.
"It demonstrates what we can do and how we can help," he added.
The BBC Action Line has details of organisations offering information and support if you, or someone you know, has been affected by emotional distress.
