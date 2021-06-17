Cumbria's Wainwrights record broken by runner Sabrina Verjee
A fell runner has broken the record for completing all of Cumbria's 214 Wainwright peaks in less than six days.
Sabrina Verjee, from Ambleside in the Lake District, finished the 325-mile (525km) route in five days, 23 hours and 49 minutes, at 06:52 BST.
The vet previously ran the course in 2020 but was forced to abandon a second attempt in May due to "brutal weather" which caused an asthma flare-up.
The 39-year-old vowed not to give up and is said to be "tired but elated".
The peaks, which include the summit of England's highest mountain - Scafell Pike, get their name from Alfred Wainwright's seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells.
New 214 peak Wainwright record! 5 days 23 hours 49 mins… incredible @SabrinaVerjee 🏃🏽♀️💥#MountainFuel #FeelGoodFuel #SportsNutrition@UKRunChat @runningchannel @RunUltra_UK @RUN247com @FastRunning pic.twitter.com/5JMuXFtvQJ— Mountain Fuel (@MountainFuel_UK) June 17, 2021
The runner has amassed a strong following online who have kept up with her challenge via a tracker, which showed her official time as 143:49:12.
Chris Lines, who ran the final leg with her, said Ms Verjee had "fantastic support crew" around her, which kept her motivated and fed.
Running club Tyne Bridge Harriers tweeted it was "an amazing achievement and utterly mindblowing".
The record for quickest completion of all 214 was set in 2019 by Paul Tierney and the first recorded continuous round was completed by Alan Heaton in 1985, in nine days and 16 hours.
