Lake District Calvert Trust reopens after fundraising drive
- Published
A Cumbrian charity on the brink of collapse after losing more than £1m due to lockdown has reopened thanks to fundraising efforts from its users.
Calvert Lakes outdoor activity centre and Calvert Reconnections rehabilitation centre have opened their doors after a 15-month closure.
They were saved with the help of 13-year-old Oliver Voysey, from Newcastle, who raised nearly £250,000.
The charity said a total of £730,000 had secured its "immediate future".
Oliver's themed fundraising efforts in the run-up to his 13th birthday included walking on a treadmill for 13 minutes, standing independently for 13 seconds, and completing a 13-minute walk.
The youngster requires specialist care having suffered a brain injury when he was two days old which left him with sight loss, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism and learning difficulties.
The trust offers outdoor adventure breaks for adults and children with physical and learning difficulties.
Two-thirds of its operating costs are covered through income from residential trips which were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. The remaining £500,000 must be raised every year through charitable donations.
Chair of the trust Giles Mounsey-Heysham said: "We are all looking forward to welcoming guests back from Monday.
"What has become very clear over the past 15 months is that, once this pandemic is over, the 'Calvert experience' will be needed more than ever - not only by our current beneficiaries but also the many people affected by Covid-19 and the impact it has had on everyone's lives, health and wellbeing."
The trust said while this most recent fundraising appeal had mitigated the impact of the pandemic in 2020, the team must continue fundraising to fill the gap of six months lost income in 2021.
