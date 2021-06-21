Kendal Calling festival cancelled for second year
- Published
Organisers of Kendal Calling say they have made the "heartbreaking" decision to cancel the festival again.
This year's event had been due to take place at Lowther Deer Park from 29 July to 1 August after cancelling in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Festival bosses said the lack of government guidance and a delay to the Events Research Programme (ERP) had contributed to the postponement.
Stereophonics, Supergrass, The Streets and Dizzee Rascal were set to headline.
About 25,000 people were expected to attend the four-day music and arts festival.
A letter to ticketholders said: "Last Monday saw the delay of the so-called 'Freedom Day'.
"As Kendal Calling sits outside of this delay we would still be in a strong position to proceed.
"But Monday also saw a less publicised delay; the release of the long-awaited research from the ERP pilot events, which would inform the publication of crucial new safety guidance on how we run events.
"Without this safety guidance, there are numerous aspects of the festival we cannot plan."
Organisers said cancelling in 2020 had been "sad but understandable" but that doing the same this year was both "heartbreaking" and "infuriating".
"If calls for a government-backed insurance scheme had been heeded we could have potentially continued over the coming weeks," they said.
"We take this opportunity to urge the government to reappraise its approach and to listen to the recommendations of its own reports."
Kendal Calling is now due to take place from 28 July to 31 July 2022.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has been contacted for comment.
