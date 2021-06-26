Birdoswald Roman Fort dig aims to answer 'big questions'
Evidence of a once-thriving community is being uncovered next to the site of a Roman fort along Hadrian's Wall.
Dig leaders at Birdoswald, near Brampton in Cumbria, said the excavation is unearthing information about people who lived there as well as details of how the wall's defences worked.
They said the site includes the remains of structures such as shops and taverns.
The excavation will run until 2026.
Newcastle University and Historic England's archaeological projects team are directing the work, with the help of English Heritage.
The team described the area as "one of the most significant sites" along Hadrian's Wall. It has been the focus of research for more than 100 years.
'Classic clues'
"Birdoswald holds the key to many of the big questions about Hadrian's Wall and the communities who lived on it during and after the Roman period," said Ian Haynes, professor of archaeology at Newcastle University and project co-director.
"Our aim is to understand how this settlement operated. It was a very much larger place than the public can see today.
"We're seeing classic clues of things that would perhaps lure passing Roman soldiers and other visitors, such as a wine flask with the stopper intact.
"This is, of course, a settlement that built up around the fort, but it is about much more than just soldiers.
"It was a very cosmopolitan place and we've got evidence of people from all over the Roman Empire."
Visitors to the English Heritage site of Birdoswald can view the excavation until 5 August by booking free guided tours.
