Kirkoswald villagers smash £200k goal to save last shop
- Published
Villagers have smashed a £200,000 target to buy their local shop.
The appeal to save Kirkoswald's only convenience store from closure had until 30 June to raise the money to buy the Bridge Street property.
But days before the deadline it reached £205,000 thanks to donations from all over the world including from ex-pats in Cyprus and the US.
Ruth Anderson, chair of the Kirkoswald Community Shop committee, said it was "full steam ahead".
She said the north Cumbria shop was a lifeline for the community particularly in times of crisis like Covid, but had been under threat of closure after its owner died.
The committee had been offering investors shares at £25 each to run it as a community venture and managed to secure 600 shareholders.
Ms Anderson said: "It's full steam ahead.
"We are thrilled to have had such a generous response to our calls for people to buy shares in the shop.
"We have smashed our target of £200,000 and this means we are forging ahead with purchasing the shop and flat premises and hope to have the new store open in early July.
"The pandemic has brought home how important local communities are to people, and for many living alone a trip to the local shop, to see a friendly face behind the counter and to have a friendly chat with might be the only person they speak to that day."
