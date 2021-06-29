Vintage postcards of Barrow-in-Furness go under hammer
A collection of vintage postcards providing a "fascinating insight" into a century of life in a Cumbrian town has gone under the hammer.
Hundreds of the historic black and white cards depict everyday life in Barrow-in-Furness.
1818 Auctioneers expected them to sell for £7,000 to £9,000 but they went for £12,000 after attracting great interest, the sales manager said.
Bill Nelson added: "The adage 'quality always sells' came to the fore here."
Ken Payne, who was responsible for valuing the collection, said: "The postcards were produced for both tourists and residents who used them in the days before the internet for everyday communication.
"They show what Barrow and the surrounding area looked like in the early 20th Century, providing a fascinating insight into this historical place.
"We're delighted with the results - quality cards and quality prices."
