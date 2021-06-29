Sellafield HR boss took 'no action' over harassment claims
- Published
The HR director at the Sellafield nuclear site took "no action" following allegations of sexual harassment, an employment tribunal has been told.
HR consultant Alison McDermott said reports of bullying, harassment and homophobic abuse were not investigated properly at the site in Cumbria.
She says her contract was terminated for whistleblowing in October 2018.
The hearing was told HR director Heather Roberts had said there was no evidence for an external investigation.
Ms McDermott, who had a remit of equality, diversity and inclusion, has taken Sellafield, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), and HR director Heather Roberts, to tribunal.
The hearing in Leeds had previously been told a report made anonymously through external system Safecall accused a member of the HR team of telling sexually inappropriate jokes, touching female members of the department, berating a colleague and "telling tales" about sexual conquests.
The report also said there was a "legacy of cover-up" at the plant in Seascale.
Giving evidence, David Vineall, group HR director for the NDA, said Ms McDermott was "integral" to the equality, diversity and inclusion "journey" the organisation had been on.
He confirmed that in October 2018 he received an anonymous letter that was "highly critical" of the HR department at Sellafield.
The letter said: "Someone has recently raised an issue of sexual harassment regarding HR leaders and Heather has taken no action."
'Moved on'
Mr Vineall said he advised Ms Roberts to undertake an external investigation into the allegations, but she told him they did not have the evidence.
He said: "I wanted to make sure we were following the due process so I had discussions with her, she explained the approach she had taken, that she had taken advice from the legal team.
"I respected that and we moved on."
Mr Vineall said an external investigation was later carried out into the allegations but he could not recall the outcome.
Ms McDermott, who was paid £1,500 a day for her services, had her contract terminated after she wrote a report that was highly critical of the HR department.
The hearing will continue on Thursday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.