Three deny Kendal sex assault and imprisonment charge
Three people have denied imprisoning and sexually assaulting a man who was found seriously injured on a street.
The victim was airlifted to hospital after emergency services were called to Sandes Avenue in Kendal on 2 June.
Two men aged 35 and 43 and a 17-year-old boy appeared at Carlisle Crown Court earlier.
All denied charges of sexual assault, grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment. Their trial is due to take place early next year.
Christopher Calvert, 43 and of Aikrigg, and John Calvert, 35, and of Stricklandgate, both in Kendal, were remanded in custody, while the 17-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was granted bail.
They are now due to go on trial at Carlisle Crown Court on 14 February.
