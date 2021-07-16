Crummock Water: Emergency services searching for person in lake
A search is under way for a person who got into difficulty in a lake in the Lake District.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service, mountain rescue teams and the coastguard are assisting Cumbria Police in the search at Crummock Water.
The force has asked members of the public to avoid the area and has closed a number of roads.
It said initial reports suggested two people were in difficulty in the water.
