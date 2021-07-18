'Urgent' plea for Cumbria poppy appeal volunteers
The Royal British Legion in Cumbria has said it is in urgent need of more volunteers to help with this year's Poppy Appeal.
The charity raises more than £700,000 across Cumbria every year to help ex-servicemen and women.
It said many of its older collectors and appeal organisers had now retired.
This year the appeal was particularly important because demands on services had increased due to the impact of the pandemic on people's lives.
Local community fundraiser, Alan Whitmore, said: "It may seem early but we have to plan and get ready for November.
"We desperately need volunteers in the Carlisle, Whitehaven and Eden districts."
