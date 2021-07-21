Lake District search launched for missing swimmer
A search is under way after a swimmer went missing in the Lake District.
The man in his 30s had been at Brothers Water, a lake in the Hartsop Valley, when he got into difficulty on Monday shortly before 19:00 BST.
Emergency services including police, fire, mountain rescue and the coastguard have been taking part in the operation.
The man's disappearance follows two other incidents in the county in recent days.
Emergency services have been searching for a man who went missing at Crummock Water on Friday afternoon.
And the body of 16-year-old Mohammad Abdul Hamid was recovered in Carlisle on Sunday after he got into difficulties in the River Eden at Rickerby Park.
