Rapist Michael Connors jailed decades after fleeing country
A man who raped a teenage girl and molested another has been jailed after more than 30 years on the run.
Michael Connors, 48, also known as John Connors, absconded to the Republic of Ireland having been due at Carlisle Crown Court in November 1990.
He was brought to justice after being arrested for a minor offence and having his DNA shared on an EU-wide database.
The married father of seven admitted rape and indecent assault charges and was jailed for four years.
Connors had been staying at a travellers' camp site in the Workington area as a 17-year-old when he attacked the two 15-year-old girls in May 1990.
He raped one girl in the back of his van and then assaulted another who had been in the vehicle after he took her to a field.
His DNA was recovered from one of the girls' clothing and he was picked out in an identification parade but protested his innocence.
In a recent statement, the rape victim said the incident had a "dramatic impact" on her life.
The woman who had been assaulted "had nightmares and was in a right mess", prosecutor Peter Warne told the court.
Recorder Andrew Nuttall said: "For 30 years, the victims in this court have had no justice at all. Today, hopefully, they will see that justice is finally done."
