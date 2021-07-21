Cumbria councils to be replaced by two authorities
An overhaul of local government in Cumbria will see two new unitary councils replace the current system after plans were approved.
The east of the county will have one authority for Barrow, Eden and South Lakeland, while the west will oversee Allerdale, Carlisle and Copeland.
The last time local government was reorganised in Cumbria was in 1974.
Robert Jenrick MP, the local government secretary, said it would provide better value for money and improved services.
"I have always been clear that any restructuring of local government must be locally-led and will not involve top-down solutions from government," he said.
The move follows a consultation involving the public, businesses and local authorities and groups, which were asked to consider four different proposals.
Plans for the East Cumbria and West Cumbria authorities still need to be passed by parliament and elections will then take place for councillors.
A proposal for a single unitary council for the whole of Cumbria did meet the criteria, but the two new councils were preferred due to the county's wide geography.
In most of England, local government operates under a two-tier system, with both a county council and a district council providing services.
County councils' responsibilities include education, social services and waste disposal.
Each county is subdivided into areas represented by district councils. These councils are responsible for rubbish collection, housing and planning.
Some parts of the country - usually cities or larger towns - are governed by unitary authorities which provide all local government services.
John Mallinson, Conservative leader of Carlisle City Council, welcomed the move.
"Two unitary councils is the optimum balance between local government being close to the communities it serves, but also having the resources and influence to drive positive change," he said.
Virginia Taylor, Liberal Democrat leader of Eden District Council, added: "Together with all partners we will improve existing services while developing new ones - and retain and deliver local services locally."
Mike Starkie, Conservative-elected mayor of Copeland, said he wanted to "reassure" communities, businesses and residents that services and support would continue to be delivered through the transition period.
