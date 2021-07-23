Workington's Sean Blaney denies murdering elder brother, Leon
A man charged with murdering his elder brother has pleaded not guilty.
George Leon Blaney, who was 39 and known as Leon, was found dead at his home in the Salterbeck area of Workington, Cumbria, on 23 June 2020.
In a tribute, his family described him as a "gentle giant and a good friend to many".
His brother, Sean Blaney, 38 and of Shore Terrace, Salterbeck, entered his plea at Carlisle Crown Court via video link and was remanded in custody.
His trial is scheduled to begin in October.
Police and paramedics attended Leon Blaney's home at Garnet Crescent after receiving a call at about 13:25 BST reporting a sudden death.
A previous court hearing was told his body had been found by his 70-year-old mother.
