Parton landslide forces families from their homes
- Published
Ten families have been evacuated from their homes after a landslide which could close the main route through the village for six months.
Cracks began to appear in the large hill behind houses in Parton, west Cumbria, after heavy rain.
Cumbria County Council has stopped traffic from using Main Street because of "the likelihood of danger to the public, as a result of a landslide".
It is not known when the residents will be allowed to return to their homes.
Experts are assessing the area to try and decide if it is safe.
Six families were told to leave at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday and a further four homes were evacuated an hour later as a precaution.
All the affected properties are close to St Bridget's School.
Cumbria Police has asked people to avoid the area while a number of agencies carry out their investigations.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.