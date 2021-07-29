Hidden Lake District railway station restored by couple
A couple have spent two years restoring a Lake District railway station which became covered in vegetation after it was mothballed in the 1960s.
Diana and Simon Parums were inspired to buy Bassenthwaite Lake station in Cumbria because of memories of childhood holidays spent in the area.
They are opening it to visitors along with a replica steam train used in the film Murder On The Orient Express.
Guests will be seated in a carriage which will serve as a dining room.
Mrs Parums, 54, said the station, last used in 1966, was always part of her life as she enjoyed childhood summer holiday visits to her grandparents who lived nearby.
"It closed just before I was born and it had fallen into disrepair so it's always been something that has been there but it's just we've never known anything about it until the opportunity arose to purchase it," she said.
"The site was covered with trees and it had gone wild. These trees were 60ft tall by the time we took over the site and all the leaf mould and detritus had dropped on the track bed and hidden it.
"So we gradually dug it away and found the old track bed was there, the old station wall was there, and then the idea of the carriage came in."
The train was used in the 2017 remake of Murder On The Orient Express which was directed by and starred Kenneth Branagh and also featured Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer.
An opportunity to acquire it arose when a buyer pulled out because of problems of transporting it to Ireland.
Mrs Parums said: "The carriages are slightly wider and slightly taller and it was to allow the crews to get their angles when they were filming. The tables were actually Velcroed into position so they could be moved easily as well - that's quite fun."
